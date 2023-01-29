Dr. Mutahir Abidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mutahir Abidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mutahir Abidi, MD
Dr. Mutahir Abidi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abidi's Office Locations
- 1 206 Jack Martin Blvd Ste C2, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-8402
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Clean office. Nice staff Kind and knowledgeable
About Dr. Mutahir Abidi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1598780033
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abidi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abidi speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abidi.
