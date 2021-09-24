Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maklad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD
Overview
Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Maklad works at
Locations
-
1
South Hills Gastroenterology825 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 492-1162
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maklad?
Was very impressed by his thoroughness, caring attitude and detailed explanations of everything! Lucky to have him!
About Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1609118959
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maklad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maklad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maklad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maklad works at
Dr. Maklad speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maklad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maklad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maklad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maklad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.