Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Maklad works at South Hills Gastroenterology in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Hills Gastroenterology
    825 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV 89011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 492-1162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Screening Colonoscopy
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Screening Colonoscopy
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1609118959
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muthena Maklad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maklad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maklad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maklad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maklad works at South Hills Gastroenterology in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Maklad’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maklad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maklad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maklad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maklad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

