Dr. Muthoka Mutinga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muthoka Mutinga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates At Faulkner Llp1153 Centre St Ste 45, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 522-9996
General Surgical Specialties45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
I was extremely nervous when I saw Dr. Mutinga for my first colonoscopy. He and his staff put me at ease and kept me relaxed throughout the entire procedure. Dr. Mutinga is kind, compassionate, and friendly in addition to being supremely skilled at his job. He took a lot of time to talk to me about the procedure and answered all of my (many!) questions. I have referred all of my friends and family to him and will continue to see him myself. I cannot recommend him highly enough!
About Dr. Muthoka Mutinga, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Mutinga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mutinga has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutinga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutinga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutinga.
