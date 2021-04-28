Overview

Dr. Muthoka Mutinga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Mutinga works at Gastroenterology Associates At Faulkner Llp in Jamaica Plain, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.