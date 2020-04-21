Overview of Dr. Muyibat Adelani, MD

Dr. Muyibat Adelani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Adelani works at SSM Health in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.