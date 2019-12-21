Overview of Dr. Muzaffar Awan, MD

Dr. Muzaffar Awan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.



Dr. Awan works at Allen Park Health Center in Allen Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.