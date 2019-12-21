Dr. Muzaffar Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muzaffar Awan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muzaffar Awan, MD
Dr. Muzaffar Awan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Awan works at
Dr. Awan's Office Locations
Comprehensive Home Care7105 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 381-7130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. I have known Dr Awan over 30 years. He takes the time to properly diagnose your problem and provide the latest techniques and medicine to resolve it. He also provides with competent doctors to help you with issues he doesn't handle. Very thorough.
About Dr. Muzaffar Awan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285679027
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Awan speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.