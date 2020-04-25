Overview of Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, MD

Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Midwest Oncology Associates - Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Overland Park Regional in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.