Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, MD
Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Oncology Associates - Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Overland Park Regional10600 Quivira Rd Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-6864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Menorah Medical Center12140 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-6865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been treated by Dr. Iqbal for a couple of years. He’s kind and thorough in treating my blood condition. I’ve had infusions several times along with transfusions. His staff is courteous and show a significant amount of knowledge. I would recommend Dr. Iqbal anytime.
About Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699741306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Jinnah Post Grad Mc
- Sindh Medical College
- Oncology
Dr. Iqbal works at
