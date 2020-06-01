Overview

Dr. Muzaffar Saleemi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Saleemi works at Edmond Hospitalists in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.