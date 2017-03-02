Dr. Muzammil Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muzammil Ahmed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Comprehensive Urology12701 Telegraph Rd Ste 201, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (734) 287-8444
Dearborn Office2421 Monroe St Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (734) 595-1166
- 3 7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 111, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 454-8001
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Thanks to Doctor Ahmed Muzammil and staff. I have been suffering for three years of prostate enlargement and severe infections. Doctor Ahmed did the laser prostate surgery for me and after two days I was very releaved!!!
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- University Mich Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Urology
