Dr. Muzammil Ahmed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Ahmed works at Comprehensive Urology in Taylor, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.