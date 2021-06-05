Overview of Dr. Muzammil Mushtaq, MD

Dr. Muzammil Mushtaq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Mushtaq works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Van Wert, OH and Decatur, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.