Dr. Mwawaza Sanyika, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sanyika works at Health Progress in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.