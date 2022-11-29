Dr. My Hanh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. My Hanh Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. My Hanh Nguyen, MD
Dr. My Hanh Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
Florida Eye Clinic, PA7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 140, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 281-0866
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Argus Insurance
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
Ratings & Reviews
We are very pleased and happy for the care and excellence, that is not always seen anymore. The care and courtesy of the Dr. and staff is more than exceptional.
About Dr. My Hanh Nguyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1033314703
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Metrowest Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes.
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Dr. Nguyen offers both online and phone scheduling.