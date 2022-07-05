Overview of Dr. Mya Thein, MD

Dr. Mya Thein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Med and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Thein works at Chesapeake Oncology Associates in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

