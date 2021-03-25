Overview of Dr. Mya Zapata, MD

Dr. Mya Zapata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Zapata works at Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.