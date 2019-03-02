Dr. Mychael Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mychael Luu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mychael Luu, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Luu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Silicon Valley Dermatology2050 Clarmar Way, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 294-7551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luu?
I have been Dr. Luu's patient for at least 15 years now. He's very knowledgeable, nice, and good. He truly cares about his patient like a real doctor should. My only complaint is now that he has so many patients, it's more difficult to see him. Sometimes, I'd have to wait 1-3 months for an appointment which is kinda crazy.
About Dr. Mychael Luu, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093718546
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu works at
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luu speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.