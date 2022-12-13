Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Medical Office of Dr Paul J Mathieu PC2647 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 743-4450
May Healthy Kids Pediatric P.c3016 30th Dr, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 743-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I was very happy that the surgery I needed was performed by Dr.Fulmes! He is an amazing doctor- very knowledgeable, caring, real professional. Dr. Fulmes has excellent bedside manner and his staff is very friendly and helpful . Thank you Dr. Fulmes!
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1992965974
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Fulmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulmes has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.