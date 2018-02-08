Overview

Dr. Mylan Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Turning Point Cardiac Rehabilitation in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Portland, ME and North Conway, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.