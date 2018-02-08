Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mylan Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mylan Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Turning Point Cardiac Rehabilitation96 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-9905
-
2
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-0111
-
3
Memorial Hospital3073 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860 Directions (603) 356-5461
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
My 26 yo stepson needs a cardiology consult and when called to ask who he should see, I gladly recommended Dr Cohen. That says it all. Originally when I needed evaluation for a bicuspid aortic heart valve, I was looking at Boston, Cleveland and DC area facilities. I have been so impressed with every provider that has worked with us right here in Portland, Maine. Dr. Mylan Cohen gets my strong recommendation.
About Dr. Mylan Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023044096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.