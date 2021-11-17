Overview of Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD

Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Harrison works at The Carter Clinic - Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Opioid Dependence and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.