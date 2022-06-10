See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westminster, MD
Dr. Myles Brager, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (76)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Myles Brager, MD

Dr. Myles Brager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.

Dr. Brager works at Carroll Health Group Orthopedics Westminster in Westminster, MD with other offices in Reisterstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carroll Health Group LLC
    844 Washington Rd Ste 102, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 871-0088
  2. 2
    Orthopaedics
    113 Westminster Pike # 102B, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 876-8081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Myles Brager, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790710812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myles Brager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brager has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Brager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

