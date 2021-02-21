Dr. Brookman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myles Brookman, MD
Overview of Dr. Myles Brookman, MD
Dr. Myles Brookman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Brookman works at
Dr. Brookman's Office Locations
-
1
Atlantis Eyecare5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 938-9945
-
2
Atlantis Eyecare7677 Center Ave Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 901-2007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brookman?
I already have. He is outstanding professionally and has a very positive, caring attitude. I hope to be his patient for many years. Prof Charles W Spurgeon
About Dr. Myles Brookman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1063874139
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brookman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brookman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brookman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.