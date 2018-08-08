Overview of Dr. Myles Dotto, MD

Dr. Myles Dotto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dotto works at Lifeline Medical Associates in Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.