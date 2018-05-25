Dr. Myles Goble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myles Goble, MD
Dr. Myles Goble, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
The Neurology Institute of MMG525 N Keene St Ste 301, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 449-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good doctor but he keeps rescheduling follow up visits. Have had to reschedule visit three times because he ends up with a conflict. My three month revisit is ending up being 8 months because of his rescheduling.
- Neurology
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goble has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goble.
