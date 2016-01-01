Dr. Mylynda Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mylynda Waldrop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mylynda Waldrop, MD
Dr. Mylynda Waldrop, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center School of Medicine, Houston, TX|University of Texas Health and Science Center, Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Waldrop's Office Locations
1
Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Circle C5701 W Slaughter Ln Bldg C, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 901-1111Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic- Cedar Bend2400 Cedar Bend Dr # 3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-1111Saturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mylynda Waldrop, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1205813730
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, Fl
- University of Texas Health and Science Center School of Medicine, Houston, TX|University of Texas Health and Science Center, Houston, TX
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldrop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldrop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.
