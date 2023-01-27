Dr. Myo Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myo Min, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Myo Min, MD
Dr. Myo Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Min works at
Dr. Min's Office Locations
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
Maryland Hematology Oncology9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 643-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Min is very thorough. And most importantly, he LISTENS to me. I'm not at all a fan of doctors...period! But I highly respect and recommend Dr. Min. Not only does he listen, but unlike many doctors, he also answers questions and provides insights that aren't obvious. Great Doc!
About Dr. Myo Min, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1740274315
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Hematology
Dr. Min speaks Burmese.
