Dr. Choudhry-Akhter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myra Choudhry-Akhter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myra Choudhry-Akhter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Choudhry-Akhter works at
Locations
Broward Health9750 NW 33rd St Ste 220, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 320-3303
Central Medical Group6610 N University Dr Ste 120, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-6166Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-8000
University Hospital and Medical Center7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-2200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I finally found a place and a Doctor that take time to talk with you, also is always the same doctor, not like in several places that they have so many doctors and you never see the same doctor, she explain everything tome and she is very nice. And you never have to wait more than 10 minute
About Dr. Myra Choudhry-Akhter, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhry-Akhter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhry-Akhter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhry-Akhter speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry-Akhter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry-Akhter.
