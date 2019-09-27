Dr. Myra Fernando, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myra Fernando, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myra Fernando, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Fernando works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital576 Hartnell St Ste 300, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4600
- 2 131 S Robertson St Rm 1429, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-7829
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernando?
Very caring Psychiatrist. I will not hesitate to recommend her to my friend or family.
About Dr. Myra Fernando, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528325883
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernando accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernando works at
Dr. Fernando speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.