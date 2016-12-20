Overview

Dr. Myra Horiuchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Horiuchi works at The Polyclinic - Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.