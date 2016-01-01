Overview of Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, MD

Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Kleinpeter works at Tulane Multispecialty Clinic Downtown in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.