Dr. Myra Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Myra Reed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Reed works at
Myra Reed MD PA1814 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Directions (850) 249-5000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr Reed and her staff make me feel as though I am their only patient. She is very thorough and follows up with everything. The functional medicine approach helps me connect the issues of my body. And I love the option of taking more sensible steps such as diet change rather than the old way of just adding another pill to my daily regimen. The staff is warm, sincere and welcoming. As an RN myself I have to say this is the best physician experience I’ve ever encountered. Dr Reed is remarkable and I can’t say enough positive things about her.
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215996434
- University TX Med Brnch
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- LSU
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.