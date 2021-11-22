Overview of Dr. Myriam Daniel, MD

Dr. Myriam Daniel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Daniel works at VIBRANCE INTERNAL MEDICINE in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.