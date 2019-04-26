Overview of Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD

Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Carag West works at MYRNA B CARAG-WEST MD in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.