Overview

Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cardiel works at Neurology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.