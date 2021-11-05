Overview of Dr. Myrna Uytingco, MD

Dr. Myrna Uytingco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Uytingco works at GREGORY H CHOW MD INC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.