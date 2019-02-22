Dr. Myron Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myron Bell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart Hartsville8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-3800
Jonathan Kyle Hewett, MD120 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 434-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, he's a professional as a doctor and I consider him as a good friend.
About Dr. Myron Bell, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467443481
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.