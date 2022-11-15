Overview

Dr. Myron Brand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Brand works at Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.