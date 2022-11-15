Dr. Myron Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Brand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myron Brand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Brand works at
Locations
-
1
Ct Gastroenterology Consultants PC40 Temple St Ste 4A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 777-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brand?
I have known Dr. Brand for over 40 years. He has diagnosed and treated me for several unusual GI maladies and I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Myron Brand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336280080
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand works at
Dr. Brand has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.