Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myron Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Myron Goodman, MD
Dr. Myron Goodman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Myron A. Goodman, MD601 Mocksville Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodman is the last of true doctors that care for people not paychecks. He spends time investigating the root of the illness not prescribing pills to treat symptoms.
About Dr. Myron Goodman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1750371217
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center|U Ala Med Ctr
- U Ala Med Ctr
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
