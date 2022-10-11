Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD
Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kleiner's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology At Bay Shore180 E Main St Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-4466
Rheumatology At Patchogue-northwell Health205 S Ocean Ave Fl 2, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 815-3300
Brightwaters Internal Medicine Pllc200 Howells Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-5074
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Kleiner a few years and never had too much of a wait. He is extremely thorough and was able to diagnose a problem that docs for 20 years couldnt.
About Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1760468854
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
