Overview of Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD

Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kleiner works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology At Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.