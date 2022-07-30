Dr. Myron Liebhaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebhaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Liebhaber, MD
Overview
Dr. Myron Liebhaber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Liebhaber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sansum Clinic, Multi-Speciality215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7635
-
2
Sansum Clinic51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-7635
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liebhaber?
Dr. Liebhaber is the kind of doctor you wish all doctors were. He is kind, personable and listens to his patients. I never felt rushed or ignored. He thoughtfully considered all my symptoms before thouroughly planning a course of treatment. It is obvious that Dr. Liebhaber has been doing this for quite a while. He is knowledgeable and competent with a relaxed, easygoing demeanor. Thank you for providing me excellent, expert care in a timely and pain free manner!
About Dr. Myron Liebhaber, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346253390
Education & Certifications
- Stanford
- University of Arizona
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebhaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebhaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebhaber works at
Dr. Liebhaber speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebhaber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebhaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebhaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebhaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.