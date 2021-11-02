Dr. Myron Murdock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murdock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Murdock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Myron Murdock, MD
Dr. Myron Murdock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Murdock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Murdock's Office Locations
-
1
Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Fl 8, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-8900
-
2
Greenbelt Sleep Lab7235 Hanover Pkwy Ste B, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 474-1111
-
3
Midatlantic Urology Assoc LLC127 Lubrano Dr Ste 105, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-1961
-
4
Greenbelt Urology Institute LLC6502 Kenilworth Ave Ste 200, Riverdale, MD 20737 Directions (301) 477-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murdock?
Excellent...If you are having problems with your bladder, Dr Murdock is the right doctor to consult. He is very knowledgeable and will come up with the right diagnosis for your particular bladder problem.
About Dr. Myron Murdock, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1689613176
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murdock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murdock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murdock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murdock works at
Dr. Murdock has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murdock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murdock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murdock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murdock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murdock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.