Overview of Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD

Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis|Washington Univserity In Saint Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Tanenbaum works at Myron Tanenbaum MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.