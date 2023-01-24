Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD
Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis|Washington Univserity In Saint Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Miami Office7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 210, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Initial consultation was thorough, surgery was scheduled, completed and post care followed suit. The incisions on my upper eyelids are impeccable and Dr. Tannenbaum conserved my natural look while anddressing my concerns perfectly. Recommend 100%.
About Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory/Dr Clinton D McCord
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/U Mi
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center|Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- Washington University St Louis|Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanenbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanenbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanenbaum has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanenbaum speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanenbaum.
