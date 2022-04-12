Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM
Overview of Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM
Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr Scholl College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
Wolf Podiatry and Associates1585 Barrington Rd Ste 103, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 609-9442
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before leaving Illinois I went to Dr Wolf for the viral warts that had been plaguing me since my late teens. He was always compassionate and tried the least invasive way to get rid of them. He always took the time to go through the procedures and understand your concerns. Even though going to his office meant I had an issue I needed help with it felt more like visiting a friend. I miss his great personality and care. If he ever moves to Texas I will be one of his first patients.
About Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, German and Ukrainian
- 1063596674
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola Univ Sch of Med & Hines VA Hosp
- Dr Scholl College Of Podiatric Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolf speaks German and Ukrainian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.