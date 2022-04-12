See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM

Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr Scholl College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Wolf works at Wolf Podiatry and Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wolf Podiatry and Associates
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 103, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 609-9442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1063596674
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Internship
    • Loyola Univ Sch of Med & Hines VA Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dr Scholl College Of Podiatric Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Wolf Podiatry and Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

