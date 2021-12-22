Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD
Overview
Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Eliades works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 460-0063
United Medical988 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 460-0063
Narinder Sandhu MD531 Lexington Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 546-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and kind. Made me feel comfortable from the very start of the visit. Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487965976
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Eliades has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eliades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eliades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eliades. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliades.
