Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Eliades works at Barnabas Health Medical Group in Lyndhurst, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 460-0063
    United Medical
    988 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 460-0063
    Narinder Sandhu MD
    531 Lexington Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 546-6844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Tonsillitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dysphagia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    16 years of experience
    English
    1487965976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eliades has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eliades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eliades. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliades.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eliades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eliades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

