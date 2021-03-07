See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.0 (24)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD

Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Frangos works at Children's Endocrine Care in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frangos' Office Locations

    Childrens Endocrine Care of St. Louis LLC
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3002B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-3002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Short Stature
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 07, 2021
    I'm honestly surprised by the mostly negative reviews. Dr. Frangos has been treating my son for nearly 5 years for type 1 diabetes and hypothyroidism and I've had no issues with her. I find her to have a very gentle demeanor and she knows what she's doing. I completely trust her as my son's doctor.
    S. Wood — Mar 07, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD.

    About Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1780756403
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frangos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frangos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frangos works at Children's Endocrine Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Frangos’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Frangos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frangos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frangos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frangos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

