Dr. Frangos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD
Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Frangos works at
Dr. Frangos' Office Locations
Childrens Endocrine Care of St. Louis LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3002B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-3002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm honestly surprised by the mostly negative reviews. Dr. Frangos has been treating my son for nearly 5 years for type 1 diabetes and hypothyroidism and I've had no issues with her. I find her to have a very gentle demeanor and she knows what she's doing. I completely trust her as my son's doctor.
About Dr. Myrto Frangos, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1780756403
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frangos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frangos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frangos speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Frangos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frangos.
