Dr. Myuna Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myuna Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Myuna Ruiz, MD
Dr. Myuna Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Psychiatric Services12260 SW 8th St Ste 154, Miami, FL 33184 Directions (305) 469-9968Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?
Excelente Dra, muy profesional,con una dedicación y empatía extrema, recomendable 100 x 100
About Dr. Myuna Ruiz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1669737110
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
- Auxilio Mutuo Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.