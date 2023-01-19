Dr. Myung Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myung Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myung Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-6819
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 248-0653
-
3
Gastroenterology Associates;170 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
-
4
Gastroenterology Associates PC402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
The doctor is professional and knowledgeable. The nurse Carol that assisted with the procedure was also extremely professional and kind.
About Dr. Myung Choi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023057445
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.