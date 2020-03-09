Overview

Dr. Myung Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Office in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.