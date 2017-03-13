Overview

Dr. Myunghae Choi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Dallas Cottam MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.