Dr. Myunghae Choi, MD
Dr. Myunghae Choi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dallas Cottam, M.D.1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 644-1300Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
she is good .
About Dr. Myunghae Choi, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1023117413
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Good Samaritan
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
