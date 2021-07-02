See All General Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Srikanth works at Center For Weight Loss Surgery in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Center For Weight Loss Surgery
    34509 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 815-7774
  2
    Eastside Office
    12815 120th Ave NE Ste J, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-9990

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • St. Francis Hospital

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1558307363
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wash Seattle Med Center
    Residency
    • Los Angeles Co Usc School Med Center
    Internship
    • Govt Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Undergraduate School
    • Madras Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srikanth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srikanth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srikanth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Srikanth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srikanth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srikanth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srikanth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

