Overview

Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Srikanth works at Center For Weight Loss Surgery in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.