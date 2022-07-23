Dr. N Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N Barry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with St Marys Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Barry works at
Dignity Health Medical Group1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?
I met with Dr. Barry for the first time today and I was very pleased with my visit. She’s a great listener and provides clear explanations. Her style is very caring and supportive. I felt there were no “dumb questions” I couldn’t ask. She is also partnering with me on reducing my use of a medication and provided helpful advice how to do so. She is the fourth rheumatologist I’ve had in nine years and so far she seems very good.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
- Female
- 1336170984
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Sch Med
- J Dempsey Hospital University Ct H C
- U Conn Sch Med
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- St Marys Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barry speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
