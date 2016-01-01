Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD
Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schreiber's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 223-4254
-
2
Montefiore Medical Center222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 295-5727
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schreiber?
About Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD
- Behavioral Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952471062
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schreiber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Dr. Schreiber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.