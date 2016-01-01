See All Psychologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD

Behavioral Medicine
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD

Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Schreiber works at MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER in Bronx, NY with other offices in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schreiber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Medical Center
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 223-4254
  2. 2
    Montefiore Medical Center
    222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952471062
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naalla Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

