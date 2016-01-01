Dr. Naaz Fatteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naaz Fatteh, MD
Overview of Dr. Naaz Fatteh, MD
Dr. Naaz Fatteh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Fatteh works at
Dr. Fatteh's Office Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 623, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 712-6427
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naaz Fatteh, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1891850921
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatteh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatteh.
